CHARLOTTE — Duke Energy officials announced Friday the electric provider is suspending disconnection for nonpayment effective immediately in the wake of the spread of the coronavirus.
“As a part of your community and a provider of essential services, we are here to support you during this uncertain time,” the company said in a statement.
The decision also applies to Piedmont Natural Gas customers and is in effect for all home and business accounts in North Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Kentucky, Oho, South Carolina and Tennessee.
