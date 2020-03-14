MOREHEAD CITY— In an effort to help stop the spread of coronavirus, officials announced the city will close the parks and recreation center, Webb Library and the train depot beginning Monday and running through Monday, March 30.
In addition, city hall and the municipal building will have limited public access in the same time frame. City hall will no longer accept cash payments in the lobby, but residents can still pay their utility bills online at moreheadcitync.org/231/Pay-Your-Utilities-Bill and by check or money order via mail or the drop box in front of city hall at 706 Arendell St.
In a Saturday release, Morehead City officials said they encourage residents and business owners to first contact the city by phone or email. Additional information, including contact information, related to city business can be found at moreheadcitync.org.
The city said it will continue to monitor the situation and provide regular updates to employees and the public on its website and social media sites.
