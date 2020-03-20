CAPE LOOKOUT — Visitors to Cape Lookout National Seashore may notice a couple of services have been closed due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The National Park Service atCape Lookout announced Friday two modifications to operations. Island Express Ferry Service, the licensed ferry service for the cape, has suspended passenger service out of Beaufort and Harkers Island effective immediately. Also, Great Island Cabin Camp and many of its facilities will close at 10 a.m. Sunday. The camp’s closure will remain in effect through Sunday, April 19.
Both changes in operation are pending the status of the novel coronavirus pandemic and are subject to change.
Davis Shore Ferry Service and Cape Lookout Cabin and Camps Ferry Service are still offering four-wheel drive vehicle ferry service out of Davis to Great Island Cabin Camp, which will continue to operate as a vehicle access point. Davis Shore can be reached at 252-729-3474, while Cape Lookout Cabin and Camps can be reached at 252-729-9751.
Limited services, like the use of the camp bathhouse, the RV dump station, ice and gas will still be available at Great Island Cabin Camp. Beach driving visitors will also be able to obtain their off-road vehicle and long-term parking permits at the Great Island Cabin Camp office.
Morris Marina Kabins Kamps & Ferry Service Inc. remains open and offers vehicle service from Atlantic to Long Point ferry landing. It can be reached at 252-225-4261.
The park’s Long Point Cabin Camp remains closed due to extensive damage from Hurricane Dorian, which passed by the park Sept. 6, 2019. At present, there is no timeline as to when or if it will be able to open this year.
Where it is possible to adhere to the latest health guidance, private boat access, beach camping and day-use of the beaches will remain open to visitors.
The NPS said the health and safety of its visitors, employees, volunteers and partners at Cape Lookout are its No. 1 priority.
“The National Park Service is working with federal, state, and local authorities to closely monitor the COVID-19 situation,” the park service said. “We will notify the public when we resume full operations and provide updates on our website www.nps.gov/calo and Facebook page.”
