CHERRY POINT — Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point officials made the decision to cancel the 2020 Cherry Point Air Show scheduled for Friday-Sunday, May 1-3.
The decision was made with the primary concern for public health and safety due to the evolving situation of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic, officials said in a Wednesday morning release. The decision is also in step with community, state and federal guidance of suspending or canceling events with large gatherings, aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19.
Full refunds will be issued to those who purchased premium seating ahead of the event from the ticketing site during the week of March 16-22. Patrons should note it could take seven to 10 business days for refunds to appear on credit card statement or account postings.
Questions about ticket refunds should be directed to OMBCHPTAir.ShowTickets@usmc-mccs.org. General inquiries about the cancelation of the air show can be directed to cherrypoint@usmc.mil.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.