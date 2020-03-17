CEDAR POINT — Due to the increasing threat of the coronavirus, Cedar Point town hall has been closed to the public, effective immediately and indefinitely.
In an email statement late Tuesday afternoon, Town Clerk Jayne Calhoun stated that, “As each day passes, the potential impact … becomes clearer. It is the town’s responsibility to take appropriate measures to reduce the risk of transmitting the virus to both town residents and staff.”
She added that town staff will continue to work in town hall between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., the normal business hours, Monday through Friday.
Residents are encouraged to use the town’s website, cedarpointnc.org/, to secure permits and make payments.
Residents can reach Town Administrator David Rief at drief@cedarpointnc.org, Town Clerk Ms. Calhoun at jcalhoun@cedarpointnc.org, Public Works Director Don Redfearn at dredfearn@cedarpointnc.org and Finance technician Arlayne Calhoun at acalhoun@cedarpointnc.org. The town hall phone number is 253-393-7898.
The email urged residents to “heed the warnings of both state and federal authorities.
“As always, town staff will do its best to keep the public informed as to any updates or advisories regarding the COVID-19 prevention and protocol,” it stated.
