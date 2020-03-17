BEAUFORT — Beaufort officials said the town will be adapting procedures and staff protocols amid heightened restrictions on contact in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Town Manager John Day addressed commissioners with immediate plans at the end of a special meeting Monday in the train depot, assuring the board the town will not be disconnecting water service to any town customers for nonpayment for the time being.
“We will not be disconnecting water service for nonpayment. We want to lessen everybody’s burden and not cause any additional harm by turning off someone’s water,” Mr. Day said.
Beginning Tuesday, the town has restricted public access to town-owned buildings to prevent contact with staff and possible transmission of the novel coronavirus.
Instead of visiting town offices in person, the town is encouraging patrons to use phone and online means to conduct business and will be accepting payments via the town’s drop box behind town hall on Front Street.
Mr. Day said town staff will continue to be conducting regular business while heeding health officials’ recommendations regarding social distancing.
“We’re asking if you see any town employees out working that you would practice social distancing as well stay 6 feet away from the folks out working. Our services need to continue,” he said.
Additionally, the town is looking at Zoom video conferencing and other digital platforms to continue hosting public meetings, though the logistics present a challenge, the town manager noted.
Tuesday, the town announced it would reschedule the board of commissioners’ Monday, March 23 work session to Monday, March 30.
Regarding staff, Mr. Day said the town is encouraging sick employees to leave work immediately, stay home and follow the advice of their doctor. He said the town was “incentivizing” risk reduction behavior by offering to pay copays, advance sick time and help with child care concerns as they arise.
“We want to make sure there are no impediments to people getting treatment,” he noted.
Commissioner Sharon Harker, a health care professional, encouraged town residents to look after neighbors and take necessary precautions to prevent the spread of the virus.
“This is an unusual time that we’re all navigating,” she said.
Contact Jackie Starkey at 252-726-7081, ext. 225; email jackie@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @jackieccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.