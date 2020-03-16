NEWPORT — Newport is the second town in Carteret County to declare a state of emergency due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Town officials announced Monday that Mayor Dennis Barber had declared a state of emergency at 2 p.m. According to a release, in order to “keep the coronavirus from spreading throughout our community,” town officials have decided to “take steps to limit public access to town buildings and to close the community building…until further notice.”
“Town hall and all other town buildings will be closed to the public beginning at 2 p.m. on Monday, March 16, 2020 until further notice,” the announcement said. “Town hall will no longer accept cash payments in person, but residents can still pay their utility bills online.”
Bills may be paid by going to the town website www.townofnewport.com and clicking the “Make a payment” button. Bills may also be paid by check or money order set by regular mail to 200 Howard Blvd., Newport, NC 28579, or by using the drop box in front of town hall at the above address. Cash may not be put in the drop box.
Town officials said they encourage residents and business owners to contact them by phone or email. Additional information, including contact information, related to town business may be found at the town website above.
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
