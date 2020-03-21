CARTERET COUNTY — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service announced Saturday that due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, all new ignitions for prescribed fire have been postponed until further notice.
This includes prescribed fires in Croatan National Forest.
