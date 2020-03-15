EMERALD ISLE —Following the guidance of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, Gov. Roy Cooper and local health officials, the town announced it will implement a social distancing service model beginning Monday as a precaution to combat the spread of COVID-19.
According to a Sunday release, the town will temporarily restrict non-essential walk-in traffic at the town administration building and the police department until further notice.
Residents, guests and contractors are asked to use online or telephone service options to secure permits, make tax payments or submit service requests. Normal hours of operation will continue at the administration building, 7509 Emerald Drive, and police department, 7500 Emerald Drive.
For the protection of all members and guests, the parks and recreation community center at 7500 Emerald Drive will be closed to the public until further notice.
If you need additional assistance, contact the appropriate office via telephone or email:
- Planning, Inspections and Permits –Josh Edmondson, town planner, jedmondson@emeraldisle-nc.org, 252-354-3424.
- Accounts Payable/ Receivable/Taxes – Laura Rotchford, finance director, lrotchford@emeraldisle-nc.org, 252-354-3424.
- Non-Emergency Police Department Services – Tony Reese, chief of police, treese@emeraldisle-nc.org, 252-354-2021.
- Parks and Recreation Services – Alesia Sanderson, parks and recreations director, asanderson@emeraldisle-nc.org, 252-354-6350.
- Public Works: Solid Waste/ Yard Debris/ Roads – Artie Dunn, public works director, adunn@emeraldisle-nc.org, 252-354-4450.
Officials said the town of Emerald Isle will maintain a continuity of operations.
Town officials will monitor the COVID-19 situation and provide regular updates to the public and media via the website, emeraldisle-nc.org, and social media sites.
“We sincerely appreciate your cooperation and understanding during these challenging times,” the release states.
