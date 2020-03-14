NEWPORT — In the interest of public safety with the coronavirus outbreak, the Newport Pig Cookin’ Contest has been pushed back from April to June.
The contest committee decided to reschedule the contest Friday night. The event was scheduled for the weekend of April 4-5, but is now set for the weekend of June 13-14.
Mayor Dennis Barber said this will be the 42nd Pig Cookin’ Contest in Newport.
“They (the committee) decided to push it to June, which doesn’t conflict with anything else from the N.C. Pork Council,” he said. “It’s a terrible thing…but anything to protect the public (is good).”
Pig Cookin’ Contest President Jim Bristle said they had a total of 65 cooks and sponsors signed up for the contest as of Friday, and he’s already sent out a mass email to the contestants to let them know of the reschedule.
Mr. Bristle said the contest brings in visitors and contestants from many places, including from outside the county, the state and sometimes from Canada.
“We have people come in from all over the place, so we didn’t want to take a chance (with the public health),” he said. “This isn’t over, but we’re going to err on the side of caution.”
