MOREHEAD CITY — With public school campuses shut down for at least two weeks, students will begin taking online classes from home effective Monday, March 23.
To address concerns over hunger, school officials have also announced students can receive free meals through the school system. The program began Monday, with meals served at five school sites, and for Monday and Tuesday at several apartment complexes.
However, beginning Wednesday, school buses will deliver meals to families on their regular bus routes instead of serving at the apartment complexes, according to a press release issued Tuesday.
This will be in addition to meals being served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Beaufort Middle, Bogue Sound Elementary, Morehead City Primary, Newport Elementary, Smyrna Elementary and White Oak Elementary schools.
Interim Superintendent Richard Paylor, in the press release, said the buses will load meals at 10:30 a.m. from the schools listed above and depart using the same schedule as an early release day.
“They will travel their normal route stopping and giving meals out to students,” Mr. Paylor said.
Elementary parents are asked to use the Here Comes The Bus app to see when the bus will be at their stop for meal delivery. Middle and high school parents will need to partner with an elementary neighbor to figure out bus delivery time as the Here Come the Bus app will only report to the elementary routes.
“This bus route delivery will replace the neighborhood delivery that took place yesterday and today. While we know there may be faults found in this plan, we will adjust and plan accordingly to continue to improve the process,” Mr. Paylor said.
Carteret County Schools Communications Director Tabbie Nance said meals can be picked up free of charge to anyone in the county 18 years of age or younger from school locations. Students will be given a lunch and breakfast for the next day each day.
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper ordered the closure of all state public schools Saturday evening. Schools will be closed at least through Monday, March 30.
In the wake of the announcement, Mr. Paylor issued a statement late Sunday.
“Please know our focus continues to be on our students, our employees and all their families, with health and well-being at the top of the list,” Mr. Paylor said in the release.
Students were allowed to return to their schools March 16 to pick up personal items and any prescribed medications.
