MOREHEAD CITY — The County Department of Social Services hopes to connect residents to those providing key services during a community resource fair scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Crystal Coast Civic Center.
“The resource fair that we are putting together is for anyone in the county that is looking for resources,” DSS public health educator Alecia Gurkin said. “This is going to be a place where they can come, we’re going to have about 35 vendors set up.
“There are going to be people there for housing, transportation, resources for kids, daycare, parks and recreation. There (are) going to be vendors all across the board to answer questions and give information to folks,” she continued.
Participating agencies include the County Health Department, Trillium Health Resources, the County Parks and Recreation Department, the Boys and Girls Club of the Coastal Plain, Carteret Long Term Recovery Alliance, Family Medicine and Rehab Center and several others. Many agencies are repeats from last year’s fair.
“We sent invitations to all the vendors that participated last year, as well as some additional organizations that we have community partnerships with,” Ms. Gurkin said. “And, once we posted it online, we got some other vendors to contact us to participate in it as well.”
The event is free to the public. There will also be raffle prizes throughout the day for participants.
While the fair is geared toward Carteret County residents, Ms. Gurkin said people from surrounding counties can also participate.
“Anybody can come,” she said. “There are going to be a few resources that operate regionally, as well. They cover Carteret County, but they also cover other counties.”
The upcoming fair is the second of its kind, and the idea for it largely resulted from the aftermath of Hurricane Florence.
“(Last year) it was so well received, we decided to do it (again) and expand it,” Ms. Gurkin said, adding that around 90 people attended the 2019 event. “(This year’s fair) is going to cover more resources than last year, but this is a followup to last year’s event.”
Ms. Gurkin and others hope more people attend.
“I think the information of services is out there, but I think we can always do a better job of promoting services of the county to residents of the county,” she said. “That’s why events like this are important, because services are changing all the time. Things are coming up, so it’s important for events like this to happen so people can know what’s going on.”
