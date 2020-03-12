NEWPORT — Newport police and inspectors with the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles License and Theft Bureau are investigating the theft of three N.C. Department of Transportation vehicles stolen from the DOT maintenance facility at 139 Mason Town Road.
The thefts are believed to have taken place sometime between 5 p.m. Wednesday and 6:30 a.m. Thursday.
Transportation department staff reported to police that they discovered the vehicles missing upon arrival at the facility around 6:30 a.m. Thursday. Upon discovering the theft, employees also found a number of hand and power tools missing, as well. The vehicles were parked inside the facility’s fenced-in secured area when the thefts occurred.
The vehicles stolen were a 2012 Ford F-150 and two 2007 Chevrolet Silverados, all yellow in color. The 2012 Ford F-150 and one of the Chevrolet Silverados were recovered late Thursday morning in Robeson County. Authorities continue to search for the third pickup truck and are asking the public’s help in locating it.
If anyone believes they may have seen any of these vehicles Wednesday night, or any suspicious activity near the DOT maintenance facility, they are asked to contact Detective Justin Ferrell with the Newport Police Department at 252-223-5111 or 252-241-9902.
If anyone discovers the whereabouts of the remaining Chevrolet Silverado, with N.C. registration PK7404, they are asked not to approach the vehicle and call 911 to report the location.
