Editor's note: This article was last updated Aug. 19 at 2:30 p.m.
MOREHEAD CITY – City officials report as of 2:00 Monday, Piedmont Natural Gas has secured a gas leak at Carteret Community College and Banks Street has reopened to traffic.
According to the city, a contractor working on a construction site for the new culinary arts building at CCC hit a gas leak Monday morning, briefly forcing the closure of Arendell Street in the 3700 block area.
(previous report)
MOREHEAD CITY – The Morehead City Police Department reports emergency workers were on the scene of a gas leak Monday morning at a construction site near Carteret Community College.
First responders were called to the scene after a contractor working at the site hit a gas line around 10:50 a.m. Students in the current culinary building and the Rhue building were evacuated to other buildings on the campus that remained open. Arendell Street at Banks Street was shut down for about 15 minutes, and is now reopened. As of about 11:45 a.m., Piedmont Gas workers were still on scene trying to repair the leak.
(This is a developing report)
