Morehead City Police have arrested three men who broke into a home on Calamanda Court Sept. 22.
According to a Friday release, investigators say Khalil Stewart, Cameron Simmons and Jayden Comer broke into the Morehead City home just before 4:30 p.m. Sunday and stole electronics.
Video from the break-in was posted on social media, which helped identify the men involved, city officials said. All three men were charged with felony breaking and entering, felony larceny, felony possession of stolen property and injury to real property misdemeanor.
Mr. Stewart and Mr. Simmons are held under a $15,000 bond at the Carteret County jail in Beaufort. Mr. Comer’s bond is set at $300,000 and is also in the county jail.
