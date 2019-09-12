CARTERET COUNTY – The N.C. Department of Insurance will set up victim assistance centers in Beaufort and Emerald Isle Monday and Tuesday to assist storm victims with their insurance needs.
In a Thursday release, N.C. Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey announced the centers will have consumer experts on hand to assist and answer any questions residents have concerning damage from Hurricane Dorian and the tornadoes it generated.
The center will be set up in Beaufort from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday at the Board of Elections office, 1702 Live Oak St. The Emerald Isle center will be open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday at the Boardwalk RV Park, 201 Islander Drive.
