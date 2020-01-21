WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Labor Tuesday announced incremental funding of $4 million for a Disaster Recovery National Dislocated Worker Grant to the North Carolina Department of Commerce in response to Hurricane Florence in September 2018.
Funds will allow participants to complete remaining disaster relief activities in 18 counties declared eligible for the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Public Assistance Program, including Carteret.
In September 2018, the department approved the grant for up to $18.5 million, with an initial release of $9,109,181. The department provided an additional increment of $3,130,273 in July 2019 to continue the work of the project. The recently announced funding brings the total awarded to the project to $16,239,454.
Supported by the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act of 2014, dislocated worker grants temporarily expand the service capacity of dislocated worker training and employment programs at the state and local level by providing funding assistance in response to large, unexpected economic events that cause significant job losses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.