BEAUFORT — The final contenders in the 2020 elections will emerge this week, as filing for the contests concludes at noon Friday.
Along with packed Democratic and Libertarian presidential primaries, North Carolina’s race for lieutenant governor is also contested, with six Democrats and eight Republicans in the race as of Monday.
Lt. Gov. Dan Forest, a Republican, is running against incumbent Gov. Roy Cooper, a Democrat, though Mr. Forest faces a primary challenge from state Rep. Holly Grange, R-New Hanover.
Of local interest are three seats on the county commission and three seats on the county school board.
All three incumbent county commissioners with terms expiring – Jimmy Farrington, Ed Wheatly and Bob Cavanaugh, all Republicans – have filed for reelection. As of Monday, no Democrats had filed to oppose them, and only Mr. Cavanaugh faces a primary challenge, from Chimer Clark Jr., who also filed for the District 3 seat.
Two of the incumbent school board members, Democrat Jake Godwin and Republican Travis Day, have filed for another term. The third member with an expiring term, Melissa Ehlers, has said she will not seek reelection.
Those interested in filing in statewide seats must visit the State Board of Elections in Raleigh, while those seeking local offices should visit the Carteret County Board of Elections before noon Friday.
Candidates are asked to bring a photo ID, a check to pay the filing fee and information on the campaign treasurer and bank account.
The following candidates had filed for office in races pertaining to Carteret County as of close of business Monday. The symbol (i) denotes an incumbent candidate.
President
• Don Blakenship, Constitution
• Charles Kraut, Constitution
• Michael Bennet, Democrat
• Joseph R. Biden, Democrat
• Michael R. Bloomberg, Democrat
• Cory Booker, Democrat
• Pete Buttigieg, Democrat
• Julian Castro, Democrat
• John K. Delany, Democrat
• Tulsi Gabbard, Democrat
• Amy Klobuchar, Democrat
• Deval Patrick, Democrat
• Bernie Sanders, Democrat
• Tom Steyer, Democrat
• Elizabeth Warren, Democrat
• Marianne Williamson, Democrat
• Andrew Yang, Democrat
• Ken Armstrong, Libertarian
• Max Abramson, Libertarian
• Dan Behrman, Libertarian
• Kenneth Blevins, Libertarian
• Souraya Fass, Libertarian
• Erik Gerhardt, Libertarian
• Jedidiah Hill, Libertarian
• Jacob Hornberger, Libertarian
• Jo Jorgensen, Libertarian
• Adam Kokesh, Libertarian
• John McAfee, Libertarian
• James Orlando Ogle, Libertarian
• Steve Richey, Libertarian
• Kim Ruff, Libertarian
• Vermin Supreme, Libertarian
• Arvin Vohra, Libertarian
• Donald J. Trump, Republican (i)
U.S. Senate:
• Trevor M. Fuller, Democrat
• Steve Swenson, Democrat
• Cal Cunningham, Democrat
• Atul Goel, Democrat
• Erica D. Smith, Democrat
• Thom Tillis, Republican (i)
• Shannon W. Bray, Libertarian
U.S. House of Representatives, District 3:
• Greg Murphy, Republican (i)
• Daryl Farrow, Democrat
N.C. Governor:
• Holly Grange, Republican
• Roy Cooper, Democrat (i)
• Dan Forest, Republican
N.C. Lieutenant Governor:
• Bill Toole, Democrat
• Terry Van Duyn, Democrat
• Yvonne Lewis Holley, Democrat
• Chaz Beasley, Democrat
• Mark Robinson, Republican
• Allen Thomas, Democrat
• Deborah Cochran, Republican
• Andy Wells, Republican
• Greg Gerbhardt, Republican
• Ron Newton, Democrat
• Renee Ellmers, Republican
• Scott Stone, Republican
• Buddy Bengel, Republican
• John L. Ritter, Republican
N.C. Attorney General:
• Jim O’Neill, Republican
• Josh Stein, Democrat (i)
• Sam Hayes, Republican
N.C. Auditor:
• Anthony (Tony) Wayne Street, Republican
• Tim Hoegemeyer, Republican
• Beth A. Wood, Democrat (i)
N.C. Commissioner of Agriculture:
• Steve Troxler, Republican (i)
• Donovan Alexander Watson, Democrat
• Jenna Wadsworth, Democrat
N.C Commissioner of Insurance:
• Mike Causey, Republican (i)
• Ronald Pierce, Republican
N.C. Commissioner of Labor:
• Jessica Holmes, Democrat
• Pearl Burris Floyd, Republican
• Josh Dobson, Republican
• Chuck Stanley, Republican
N.C. Secretary of State
• Elaine Marshall, Democrat (i)
• Chad Brown, Republican
• E.C. Sykes, Republican
• Michael LaPaglia, Republican
N.C. Superintendent of Public Instruction:
• James Barrett, Democrat
• Constance (Lav) Johnson, Democrat
• Jen Magrum, Democrat
• Michael Maher, Democrat
• Keith Sutton, Democrat
• Craig Horn, Republican
N.C. Treasurer:
• Matt Leatherman, Democrat
• Ronnie Chatterji, Democrat
• Dale R. Folwell, Republican (i)
• Dimple Ajmera, Democrat
N.C. Supreme Court Chief Justice, Seat 01:
• Cheri Beasley, Democrat (i)
• Paul Newby, Republican
N.C. Supreme Court Associate Justice, Seat 02:
• Lucy Inman, Democrat
• Phil Berger Jr., Republican
N.C. Supreme Court Associate Justice, Seat 04:
• Mark Davis, Democrat (i)
• Tamara Barringer, Republican
N.C. Court of Appeals Judge, Seat 04
• Tricia Shield, Democrat
• April C. Wood, Republican
N.C. Court of Appeals Judge, Seat 05:
• Lora Christine Cubbage, Democrat
• Fred Gore, Republican
N.C. Court of Appeals Judge, Seat 06:
• Gray Styers, Democrat
• Chris Dillon, Republican (i)
N.C. Court of Appeals Judge, Seat 07:
• Reuben F. Young, Democrat (i)
• Jeff Carpenter, Republican
N.C. Court of Appeals Judge, Seat 13:
• Chris Brook, Democrat (i)
• Jefferson G. Griffin, Republican
N.C. State Senate, District 02:
• Norman W. Sanderson, Republican (i)
N.C. House of Representatives, District 013:
• Patricia (Pat) McElraft, Republican (i)
N.C. District Court Judge, District 03B, Seat 01:
• Paul J. Delamar, Republican
N.C. District Court Judge, District 03B, Seat 02
• Peter Mack, Republican (i)
N.C. District Court Judge, District 03B, Seat 03:
• W. David McFadyen III, Republican (i)
N.C. District Court Judge, District 03B, Seat 04:
• L. Walter Mills, Republican (i)
N.C. District Court Judge, District 03B, Seat 05:
• Bob Cherry, Republican (i)
N.C. District Court Judge, District 03B, Seat 06:
• Clinton D. Rowe, Republican (i)
Carteret County Board of Commissioners, District 03:
• Bob Cavanaugh, Republican (i)
• Chimer D. Clark Jr., Republican
Carteret County Board of Commissioners, District 04:
• Jimmy Farrington, Republican (i)
Carteret County Board of Commissioners, District 05:
• Eddie Bo Wheatly, Republican (i)
Carteret County Board of Education, District 02:
• Jerry Buttery, Republican
• Katie Statler, Republican
• Jake Godwin, Democrat (i)
Carteret County Board of Education, District 03:
• Dennis M. Goodwin, Republican
Carteret County Board of Education, District 04:
• Travis Day, Republican (i)
• Andrea Phillips Beasley, Republican
