NEWPORT — Carteret County may see some snowfall late this week, according to local weather forecasters.
The National Weather Service’s weather forecasting office in Newport made an announcement at 6 a.m. Tuesday, saying there’s an increasing potential for a costal storm to affect eastern North Carolina, potentially causing the “first observed snowfall of the 2019-2020 winter season.”
NWS meteorologist Morgan Simms said uncertainty is high regarding the extent and magnitude of any potential snowfall as of Tuesday morning, but “at least light accumulations look possible late Thursday night into Friday morning.”
The announcement was followed Tuesday afternoon with a briefing saying there was “medium” confidence in the forecast snowfall occurring. The highest amount of snow accumulation, up to 2 inches, is forecast inland of Carteret County. The county appears to be largely spared any snowfall, with the highest forecast amount being up to an inch in the northwestern region.
Strong winds may also lead to potential minor coastal flooding along the southern Pamlico Sound, including Down East, as well as high surf north of Cape Hatteras, according to the briefing.
Some slush is also possible on secondary roads or overpasses, bridges and sidewalks Thursday night through daybreak Friday in eastern North Carolina, especially along and west of Highway 17.
According to the extended forecast, as of Tuesday afternoon there’s a 90% chance of rainy and breezy conditions Wednesday, with mostly cloudy conditions Wednesday night. The rainy, breezy conditions have an 80% chance of resuming Thursday, then transition into a mix of rain and snow Thursday night.
The NWS forecasts a 30% chance of rain and snow early in the day Friday, clearing up into mostly sunny conditions later. Friday night conditions are forecast mostly clear.
