Many county churches will hold Christmas Eve candlelight services Tuesday. Some are listed below.
Emerald Isle Chapel by the Sea
Emerald Isle Chapel by the Sea will have a Christmas Eve candlelight service at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
First UMC
First United Methodist Church in Morehead City will hold special Christmas Eve services Tuesday. There will be a family and children’s service at 3 p.m. in the fellowship hall, with a second family and children’s service at 5 p.m. in the sanctuary. There will be communion and candlelight services at 7 p.m. in the sanctuary and in the fellowship hall.
There will also be a combined communion and candlelight service at 11 p.m. in the sanctuary.
First Baptist
First Baptist Church in Morehead City will host two Christmas Eve services Tuesday. A family service will be offered at 4 p.m., with a traditional candlelight communion service at 5:30 p.m.
Open Door Baptist
Open Door Baptist Church in Morehead City will present a Christmas Eve candlelight service at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
First Presbyterian
First Presbyterian Church in Morehead City will host Christmas Eve services Tuesday. A family service will be at 5 p.m. and a candlelight communion service will begin at 7 p.m.
St. James UMC
St. James United Methodist Church in Newport will offer Christmas Eve services at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the sanctuary and at 11:30 p.m. in the chapel.
Bethlehem UMC
Bethlehem United Methodist Church in Bogue will present a Christmas Eve service at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
All Saints Anglican
All Saints Anglican Church in Newport will offer a Christmas Eve service at 4 p.m. Tuesday. The praise band will accompany worship and there will be a special message and gift for children. This will be a communion service, which is open to all. Traditional music and the choir will enhance the service to celebrate the birth of the savior.
Tuttles Grove UMC
Tuttles Grove United Methodist Church will have a Christmas Eve candlelight service at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
