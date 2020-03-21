BEAUFORT — Carteret County officials confirmed the county’s second case of COVID-19 late Friday, as cases across the state continue to rise.
The first local case, identified Friday afternoon, stemmed from international travel, according to officials. The second confirmation was received Friday by a local health care provider.
Both people are in isolation at home, and the county has said they will release no further personal information about them.
“Given the spread of COVID-19 across North Carolina, we are not surprised to receive another COVID-19 case,” Carteret County Health Director Stephanie Cannon said in Friday night’s release. “We continue to recommend everyone practice social distancing and employ preventive measures to reduce the spread of illness in Carteret County.”
Friday morning, North Carolina health officials had confirmed 137 cases, with 3,233 test administered.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported those cases were among the 10,442 in the nation, with 150 American deaths as of Friday morning.
North Carolina schools remain closed, and early last week Gov. Roy Cooper ordered dining establishments and bars to only serve curbside, take-out or delivery to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
In a statement Friday afternoon, Gov. Cooper said the officials were continuing to explore options.
“As a state we have to be prepared for every scenario. Right now, we are not issuing a shelter in place order or an additional closure of business,” he said. “This is an evolving situation, and any changes will be based on what’s happening in North Carolina and what is best for public health.”
Gov. Cooper’s March 17 executive order closing dine-in service at eating and drinking establishments has drawn some criticism.
Lt. Gov. Dan Forest, who is challenging Gov. Cooper on the November ballot, said the governor overstepped his authority in issuing the executive order without a majority outright approval of the Council of State.
Gov. Cooper’s camp has defended the decision, saying approval wasn’t needed and the decision was made in the interest of protecting public health.
Locally, Carteret County commissioners issued a state of emergency proclamation Thursday. In it they discouraged outside travel and visitation to the county, but stopped short of an outright travel restriction.
“In an effort to curb the spread of disease as well as not overwhelm our local medical providers and facilities, we are discouraging entry into our County by those who are not residents and property owners of the County,” county commissioners said in the proclamation. “While we realize that this decision comes with tremendous impacts and restrictions, we feel that discouraging travel to our County at this time is in the best interest of public safety.”
As the case count across the U.S. continues to rise, health officials encourage a number of respiratory hygiene measures to slow the spread.
Individuals are asked to frequently wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, stay home if they are sick, cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue and discard it immediately and avoid touching their face, eyes and mouth with unwashed hands.
Additionally, individuals are asked to practice social distancing, including isolating themselves inside their residence as much as possible and maintaining at least 6 feet of space between themselves and other individuals.
If someone thinks they may have been exposed to the novel coronavirus, they are asked to call their medical providers or the Carteret County Health Department at 252-728-8550.
Those with a medical emergency should call 911.
County officials remind the public that older adults and those who have underlying health issues, such as heart disease, lung disease or diabetes, or those with a weakened immune system are at a higher risk for a more serious illness if they become infected with the novel coronavirus.
Symptoms may appear two to 14 days after exposure.
For more information on COVID-19, visit the NCDHHS website, www.ncdhhs.gov/divisions/publichealth/coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19-response-north-carolina, or the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website, cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html.
Carteret County has established a call center, staffed 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday, at 252-726-7060.
Contact Jackie Starkey at 252-726-7081, ext. 225; email jackie@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @jackieccnt.
