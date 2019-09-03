Reporter's Note: This article was updated at 8 p.m., Tuesday.
MIAMI - Hurricane Dorian has begun to affect the east coast of central Florida.
The National Hurricane Center issued an intermediate advisory at 8 p.m. Tuesday on Hurricane Dorian. According to this advisory, the latest available, Dorian is about 110 miles east of Cape Canaveral, Fla. Its maximum sustained winds are 110 mph and its moving northwest at 6 mph. Dorian's minimum central barometric pressure is 28.32 inches.
All watches and warnings reported at 5 p.m. remain unchanged. Dorian is forecast to move slightly faster toward the northwest or north-northwest Tuesday night. A turn toward the north is forecast by Wednesday evening, followed by a turn toward the norht-northeast Thursday morning.
Dorian is forecast to move "dangerously close" to the Florida east coast and the Georgia coast Tuesday night through Wednesday night. The center of Dorian is forecast to move near or over the coast of South Carolina and North Carolina Thursday through Friday morning.
The NHC said Dorian has hurricane-force winds extending outward up to 60 miles from its center. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 175 miles from the center.
The NHC will issue a complete advisory at 11 p.m. Tuesday. Advisories and additional information are available at the website www.nhc.noaa.gov/.
(Original report)
MIAMI — A portion of the southern North Carolina coast is under a hurricane warning because of Hurricane Dorian, while a hurricane watch has been extended up to the North Carolina/Virginia border.
The National Hurricane Center issued an advisory at 5 p.m. Tuesday for Hurricane Dorian. According to the 5 p.m. advisory, the latest available, Dorian is about 15 miles east of Verdo Beach, Fla., and 125 miles east-southeast of Cape Canaveral, Fla.
Dorian has maximum sustained winds of 110 mph and is moving northwest at 6 mph. Its minimum central barometric pressure is 28.32 degrees.
The NHC said as of 5 p.m. Tuesday, a storm surge warning has been extended as far north along the North Carolina coast as Surf City. A storm surge watch has been extended as far north as Duck, including Pamlico and Albemarle sounds and the Neuse and Pamlico rivers.
A hurricane watch has been extended as far as the North Carolina/Virginia border, while a hurricane warning has been extended from the North Carolina/South Carolina border to Surf City.
As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dorian is moving toward the northwest; a slightly faster motion toward the northwest or north-northwest is expected Tuesday night. A turn toward the north is forecast by Wednesday evening, followed by a turn toward the north-northeast Thursday morning.
The NHC forecast Dorian will move "dangerously close" to the Florida east coast and the Georgia coast Tuesday night through Wednesday night. It's forecast to move near or over the coast of South Carolina and North Carolina Thursday through Friday morning.
The NHC said hurricane-force winds extend outward from the center of Dorian up to 60 miles. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 175 miles. Dorian's peak storm surge from Savannah River, S.C., to Cape Lookout National Seashore is forecast at 4-7 feet above sea level. From Cape Lookout to Duck, including Pamlico and Albemarle sounds and Neuse and Pamlico rivers, 3-5 feet of storm surge is forecast.
Dorian is also forecast to bring 5-10 inches of rainfall to the coastal Carolinas, with the possibility of isolated areas receiving up to 15 inches. Large swells may cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions, as well. The risk of tornadoes will reach the coastal Carolinas Wednesday into Thursday.
