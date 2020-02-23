Elementary
These lunches will be served this week at the county’s public elementary and middle schools:
Monday, Feb. 24: cheese sticks, marinara dipping sauce, cheeseburger macaroni, garlic bread stick, side salad, buttery carrot coins, chilled pineapple, milk.
Tuesday, Feb. 25: chicken breast nugget, white chili, corn muffin, French fries, steamed broccoli and cheese, fresh apple, milk.
Wednesday, Feb. 26: roast turkey, herb stuffing, whole wheat roll, mashed potatoes and chicken gravy, green beans, apple crisp, cranberry sauce, milk.
Thursday, Feb. 27: deluxe chicken sandwich, corn dog, sweet potato fries, baked beans, fresh orange smiles, milk.
Friday, Feb. 28: personal cheese pizza, cheeseburger, steamed cabbage, pears and whipped topping, milk.
A choice of low-fat or skim milk is available with all meals. Fruits, fruit juice, vegetables and peanut butter sandwiches are available with lunch. Meal choices are subject to change based on availability.
High school
These lunches will be served this week at the county’s public high schools:
Monday, Feb. 24: cheese sticks, marinara dipping sauce, cheeseburger macaroni, garlic bread stick, side salad, buttery carrot coins, chilled pineapple, milk.
Tuesday, Feb. 25: chicken breast nugget, white chili, corn muffin, French fries, steamed broccoli and cheese, fresh apple, milk.
Wednesday, Feb. 26: roast turkey, herb stuffing, whole wheat roll, mashed potatoes and chicken gravy, green beans, apple crisp, cranberry sauce, milk.
Thursday, Feb. 27: corn dog, sweet potato fries, baked beans, fresh orange, milk.
Friday, Feb. 28: personal cheese pizza, cheeseburger, steamed cabbage, pears and whipped topping, milk.
Choice of milk is available at breakfast and lunch.
Fruits, vegetables, pizza, hamburgers or cheeseburgers, chicken nuggets or chick fillet sandwiches, French fries and whole wheat rolls are also available at lunch. Meal choices are subject to change based on availability.
Breakfast
These breakfasts will be served this week at the county’s public schools:
Monday, Feb. 24: confetti pancake bites, orange juice, chilled applesauce, milk.
Tuesday, Feb. 25: breakfast pizza, orange pineapple juice, strawberry applesauce, milk.
Wednesday, Feb. 26: blueberry muffin, mixed fruit juice, strawberries, milk.
Thursday, Feb. 27: breakfast on a stick, apple juice, banana, milk.
Friday, Feb. 28: cereal variety, graham crackers, apple juice, fresh tangerine, milk.
