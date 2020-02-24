MOREHEAD CITY — The city will hold a groundbreaking ceremony at 2 p.m. Tuesday for the new city hall building under construction on Bridges Street.
The public is invited to attend the event, which will feature light refreshments and other activities. City officials, including the council and mayor, will don construction hats and golden shovels to officially kick off construction of the facility at 300 N 12th St.
Crews began grading the building site this week in preparation for construction, which will take about 15 months. The city is looking at being able to move in to its new building in mid-2021.
The new city hall is a project more than a decade in the making. It will occupy the site of the former Charles S. Wallace school building, which the city bought in 2006 for $1 million with the intention of moving all city administrative functions there. However, the Great Recession and other factors forced the project to be put off for years until the city council took renewed interest in the building a couple years ago.
Since then, the city has moved forward quickly in selecting an architectural firm, finalizing building plans and finally hiring a construction firm to carry out the vision.
The original plan was to use the Charles Wallace building, which was built in the 1920s and housed Morehead City High School until the 60s, for the city’s purposes. But in recent years, engineers warned the building was in poor condition and deteriorating rapidly, in part because it was largely vacant for so long. Although renovating was technically possible, it would have been more expensive than building anew, so the council decided to demolish the old structure and start fresh.
The new city hall will be a two-story, 20,000-plus-square-foot building with attached council chambers upstairs. It will house all the city’s administrative offices, which are currently split between the municipal building on S 8th Street and city hall on Arendell Street. Each department will have designated office space, with conference rooms, breaks rooms and other meeting spaces throughout the building, as well as some extra space built in for future growth.
There is also ample room on the building site for further expansion in future should the city continue to grow. With the city’s police department situated to the northwest of the new building, the idea is to eventually make the area into a municipal campus with several government buildings in the same place.
As for the building itself, the design is meant to be reminiscent of the Charles Wallace building, with a brick façade adorned with tall, vertical windows. A decorative medallion that framed the entrance of the original Charles Wallace building will be displayed on the new one, and a curved brick walkway leading up to the entrance will be paved with bricks from the old structure.
Landscaping plans call for 13 live oak trees to be planted on the grounds to replace trees that were removed prior to construction.
The project will cost an estimated $7.6 million and is being partially financed through a private loan with First Bank. The total project cost is above the council’s original stated goal of $5 million, but engineers have said project materials and labor costs have increased in the few years since the city got initial cost estimates.
Contact Elise Clouser at elise@thenewstimes.com; by phone at 252-726-7081 ext. 229; or follow on Twitter @eliseccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.