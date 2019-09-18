Bill Parcells used to say, “You are what your record says you are.”
The legendary coach meant this: If you’re an 0-3 team, there’s no “well, if we would have made a defensive play in this game and that game, we’d be 3-0, or if we didn’t turn it over in the other game, we might be 2-1.”
If you were good enough to make a defensive play in those games, you would be 3-0, or if you didn’t turn it over in that other game, you might be 2-1, but you didn’t, and you’re 0-3 because you deserve to be 0-3.
Good teams make defensive plays and don’t turn it over, and that’s why they’re good teams. Bad teams fail to make those plays and do turn it over, and that’s why they are bad teams.
Or … maybe not.
Sometimes records aren’t quite what they seem.
Take the West Carteret football team’s next two opponents.
The Patriots take on winless teams in D.H. Conley (0-3) and Farmville Central (0-4).
And so those are going to be easy wins, right?
Probably not.
Those squads are 0-7 against teams that have gone a combined 19-6.
The Vikings’ opponents have gone 10-1, while the Jaguars’ opponents have gone 9-5.
D.H. Conley has lost by a combined 97-45 to its three opponents, while Farmville Central has lost by a combined 167-46.
There are good reasons for these lopsided outcomes.
Here are the Vikings’ opponents: Northeastern (3-0), Rocky Mount (3-1) and Scotland (4-0). According to MaxPreps rankings, Northeastern is third in 2A, Rocky Mount is eighth in 3A and Scotland, coached by East Carteret alum Richard Bailey, is ninth in 4A.
West Carteret will be the first team ranked outside the top 10 of its respective division – the Patriots are 87th out of 109 in 3A – that D.H. Conley will play in its first four games.
Here are the Jaguars’ opponents: Kinston (2-2), North Lenoir (3-0), North Edgecombe (1-3) and Ayden-Grifton (3-0). Kinston is 43rd in 2A, North Lenoir is 72nd in 2A, North Edgecombe is 19th in 1A and Ayden-Grifton is 29th in 2A.
Of course, West Carteret’s record is also a little deceiving. The Patriots are 1-2 and have been outscored 103-7 in their two losses. But those defeats have come against teams that are a combined 5-1.
New Hanover is 3-0 and ranked 29th in 3A, while West Craven is 2-1 – its lone loss is a 27-26 setback to South Central – and ranked 27th in 2A.
West Carteret has played Farmville Central in each of the past two seasons and won both times. The Patriots beat the Jaguars 42-34 last season and 34-19 in 2017.
West Carteret hasn’t played D.H. Conley since 2016. The Vikings won that contest 45-32 to capture their seventh in a row on the field over the Patriots – the 2012 matchup, won 44-19 by D.H. Conley, was later forfeited.
The Patriots haven’t beaten the Vikings on the field since 2008 when they took a 30-14 victory to win their second in a row over their old 3A/4A Coastal Conference foe.
(Send comments or questions to jj@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @jjsmithccnt.)
