INDIAN BEACH — A new commissioner will be appointed and sworn in Wednesday to complete the term of former Commissioner Allen Smith.
The town board of commissioners will hold its regular meeting at 5 p.m. The board is scheduled to appoint and swear in Michael Luther for the position.
Mr. Luther is taking the seat vacated by Mr. Smith, who resigned at the Jan. 8 board meeting due to moving out of town. Mr. Smith recommended Mr. Luther as his successor.
Also on the meeting’s agenda are the following items:
- Swearing in Tony Romero as police lieutenant.
- Consideration of final plat approval for Roosevelt Cove.
- Consideration of a $250,000 loan agreement with First Bank.
- Consideration of a $59,223.77 budget amendment for Federal Emergency Management Agency reimbursement for hurricanes Florence and Dorian and a budget amendment to record anticipated interest earned from the N.C. Capital Trust Beach Nourishment account.
- Consideration of declaring a police vehicle surplus.
