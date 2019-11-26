The county school system sent a message to parents Tuesday afternoon letting them know its fiber communication system providing phone and internet service has been cut.
School system Communications Director Tabbie Nance confirmed the message with the News-Times Tuesday.
“Our schools are remaining open and will dismiss on regular schedule,” Ms. Nance said. “Phones and emails cannot be received.”
According to the voice message left with parents, the schools’ communications throughout the county have been affected and repairs are not expected until later Tuesday night at the earliest. Parents and anyone attempting to reach the school need to know messages are not being received so any effort to contact individuals or the schools will have to do so by either by cell phone or direct visitation to the school or school system office.
“We wanted to make you aware that a contractor not affiliated with the school system has cut two different locations of internet fiber coming into Carteret County,” the voicemail states. “This is affecting not only our schools, but also other local government offices, as well.
“We know that many parents make calls or email about the change of pickup arrangements or change in transportation. At current, both of these are unavailable to our schools, so you would need let your school know in person of any transportation or pickup changes,” the message continues.
According to the voice message, repair personnel have been dispatched and the fiber company is aware of the problem.
