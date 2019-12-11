MOREHEAD CITY — The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office pursued a vehicle in a car chase from Down East through Morehead City Wednesday afternoon.
The vehicle was stopped near 4937 Arendell St., the location of the old Outback Steakhouse, according to Morehead City Police Chief Bernette Morris. The suspect, whose name has not been released, was allegedly arrested by sheriff’s deputies when the vehicle was stopped.
This is a developing report.
(1) comment
Can’t out run a radio.
