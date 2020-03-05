BEAUFORT — Duke Energy Progress is wrapping up its work on Front Street, according to Beaufort town staff.
“Duke Energy Progress has been doing some work on Front Street in the downtown area,” Beaufort Inspections Director Kyle Garner said. He indicated the company had to do work on underground lines.
“There were some bad utility lines that had to be replaced,” Mr. Garner said. “They had to be replaced for the (street) lights to work and things of that nature.”
Work started Feb. 18. Town staff anticipates work to end sometime over the next week or so.
“At least they were able to accomplish this (before the start of the tourist) season,” Mr. Garner said.
Contact Dean-Paul Stephens at 252-726-7081, ext. 232; email Dean@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @DeanPEStephens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.