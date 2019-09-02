HARKERS ISLAND —Hurricane Dorian is forecast to be a potential threat to Cape Lookout National Seashore, as current projections show the storm passing across or very near to the coast of eastern North Carolina.
The National Parks Service at Cape Lookout said in an announcement Monday the National Weather Service is forecasting the entire area to experience significant effects.
“Hurricane-force winds could begin as early as Thursday or Friday,” the park service said. “The amount of rain we receive will largely depend on the exact track and forward speed of Dorian. High winds, heavy rainfall, storm surge and flash flooding are possible.”
Cape Lookout will close at 10 a.m. Tuesday. Beginning Monday, the Harkers Island Visitor Center, Beaufort Visitor Information Center, Light Station Visitor Center and the Keepers Quarters Museum are closed.
The NPS also said Island Express Ferry Service will cease operations out of Beaufort and Harkers Island beginning Monday. Reservations at Great Island and Long Point cabin camps are also cancelled from Tuesday through Friday, with additional closure beyond this time frame pending the storm’s arrival.
The park service said visitors with upcoming reservations should monitor the weather conditions.
“Reservations cancelled due to weather will be issued a full refund at www. recreation.gov or by calling (877) 444-6777,” the park service said. “Evening at the Cape programs scheduled for Friday, and Saturday, are cancelled and will be refunded.”
According to NPS Cape Lookout Superintendent Jeff West, “I hope this thing goes out to sea, but hope is not a plan.
“I really hate to impact people’s plans, and we aim to reopen as soon as possible afterwards,” Mr. West said.
NPS staff will be monitoring ongoing developments with Dorian and will post updates as needed on the park website, go.nps.gov/stormwatch, and via Facebook and Twitter at twitter.com/CapeLookoutNPS. For more storm information regarding the area, visit weather.gov/mhx/tropical.
