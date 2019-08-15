As if we didn’t have enough to worry about, think what might happen if we elected a vegan president.
“Oh no,” you say, “that couldn’t happen.”
Oh, but it could.
Among those running for the Democrat Party’s presidential nomination are Sen. Cory Booker from New Jersey and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard from Hawaii, both staunch vegetarians. (Former Vice President Joe Biden, also a candidate, might be a vegan but he might not remember.)
At the recent Iowa State Fair, which boasts more pigs than people said New York Post columnist Steve Cuozzo, Mr. Booker opted for “golden-fried” peanut butter and jelly sandwiches on a stick.
Ms. Gabbard chose veggie corn dogs and deep-fried avocado, also on a stick. When it was revealed that the batter for Ms. Gabbard’s deep-fried avocado was made with milk, the owner of the stand from which she made her choice, apologized for the “contamination.”
Because those who are true vegetarians never, ever consume anything — anything — whose source is derived from animals.
That includes seafood.
Vegetarians — bless their hearts — live by a simple credo. Consume no animal life that can be seen without a microscope.
“So why should this be a problem?” you ask.
Because of presidential executive orders, whereby the nation’s chief executive might declare that animals are now forbidden as food and we must now consume vegetables or whatever might be made from them. Or it might be a law passed by a Democrat Congress, signed by a Democrat president, outlawing animal ingestion.
After all, as we said here Wednesday, the United Nation’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change has issued a report — “Climate Change and Land: an IPCC special report on climate change, desertification, land degradation, sustainable land management, food security and greenhouse gas fluxes in terrestrial ecosystems.”
The basis of this report is we must now turn agricultural land into wilderness and we must all now change our diet to plant based food. Which means eliminating anything and everything that is animal based — like meat.
The is because eating animals will worsen the manufactured crisis of global warming because animal production will continue to produce carbon dioxide, which is bad, bad, bad for the climate but, which of course, is necessary to grow plants. (The eco-activists overlook this fact.)
The IPCC says continued animal production will make food more scarce, more expensive and less nutritional and shorten our lives.
Thus, consider that at future Thanksgiving observances, when the president has traditionally pardoned a turkey — or forgave it, which amounts to the same thing — that custom would no longer exist. Because there would be no need. Because meat, every kind, would be banned and prohibited.
Instead of turkey, or duck, or steak or whatever one might have fancied in the past for Thanksgiving, including baked fish, now our choices, says Mr. Cuozzo, might be tofurky or faux-fowl matter made of vegetable protein.
Which doesn’t appear appetizing.
“Vegans seem to believe that the Earth and our bodies can somehow be saved by sparing ‘intelligent’ lobsters the nuisance of live boiling,” Mr. Cuozzo quotes wildlife expert Ward M. Clark, in his book Misplaced Compassion, saying.
“They conveniently ignore that growing plants entails the slaughter of untold millions of animals in order to clear land for farming. Every potato, every stick of celery, every cup of rice and every carrot has a blood trail leading from field to plate,” says Mr. Clark.
Pointing out that the U.S. meat industry pumps $894 billion into the nation’s economy every year, Mr. Cuozzo also reminds us that government is always telling people how to eat — including ours.
While the possibility of electing a vegan president might not be disturbing, when we consider that steak or hamburger or bacon and eggs might be no more — all because of eco-fraud — we prefer things as they are. The smell of fried bacon in the morning is something we just can’t give up.
