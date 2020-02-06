MOREHEAD CITY — With two recent cases of rabid raccoons in the community, the County Health Department has decided to host a free rabies vaccine clinic from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday in the front parking area of the health department at 3820 Bridges St.
This will be the first time health officials try a drive-through clinic.
“The drive-through style will be more so of a way to keep the whole process more organized, keep everyone in a line, and to prevent the animals from getting overstimulated, stressed out, or getting into any altercations with other animals,” County Animal Control Supervisor Lauren Anderson said Friday. “It will be almost like the drive-through at a fast food restaurant.”
She said there will be two stations set up in the parking lot. The pet owner will drive to the first station and be given the forms to fill out. Then, they will drive to the second station where the owner can step out of the car with their pet (one-by-one if they have multiple), and officials will vaccinate the animal.
Animal control staff will provide a free one-year rabies vaccine for cats, dogs and ferrets at least 4 months old. After receiving the one-year rabies vaccination from animal control, pets are eligible to receive a free three-year rabies vaccination from a local veterinarian next year.
Ms. Anderson encouraged pet owners to take advantage of the free vaccinations.
“Rabies is a global problem that we can all play a role in defeating. Pet owners are encouraged to take this opportunity to ensure their pets are protected against rabies,” she said. “Once pets receive a rabies vaccination, pet owners should make sure the rabies tag is located on the pet’s collar and the rabies vaccination certificate is stored in a safe location.”
For those attending, pets must be on a leash or in separate carriers. There is no limit on the number of pets per family that can be vaccinated at the event.
Animal control staff will ask for the pet’s weight, age and breed before issuing a vaccine certificate and rabies tag.
For more information about the clinic, call animal control at 252-728-8585. For more information about rabies control efforts in North Carolina, visit epi.publichealth.nc.gov/cd/diseases/rabies.html.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
