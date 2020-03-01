CEDAR POINT — Cedar Point Town Administrator David Rief said Tuesday night he’s working with N.C. Department of Transportation officials to try to solve some concerns about the agency’s plans for Highway 24.
He said he’s particularly interested in finding ways to alleviate traffic jams that plague the eastbound lanes in the summer when thousands of motorists want to turn right onto Highway 58 and go to Emerald Isle.
Go to page 4A in today's edition (Sunday, March 1) for the full article. The Carteret County News-Times can be picked up from stands all over the county, or you can subscribe online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.