This article was last updated at 11:14 a.m. Friday, Jan. 31, 2020.
NORTH RIVER – The North River bridge reopened to vehicular traffic just after 11 a.m. Friday, according to scanner report.
Crews had to close the bridge around 9 a.m. Friday after a crane being used to dismantle the old North River bridge fell across the new span, blocking traffic in both directions.
There were no reported injuries and preliminary inspections show the only damage to the new bridge is to the guard rails. An NCDOT contractor is working to remove the crane, and bridge maintenance crews are also on scene to inspect the bridge.
The bridge is the only roadway connection between Down East and the rest of the county.
(previous report)
NORTH RIVER – Crews hope to reopen the North River bridge to traffic by noon Friday after a fallen crane blocked the bridge in both travel directions.
An N.C. Department of Transportation representative said the crane fell after 9 a.m. Friday. There are no reported injuries and preliminary inspections show the only damage to the new bridge is to the guard rails. An NCDOT contractor is working to remove the crane, and bridge maintenance crews are also on scene to inspect the bridge.
The Carteret County Sheriff's Office said crews are trying to open one lane to allow traffic to flow across the bridge. The bridge is the only roadway connection between Down East and the rest of the county.
(previous report)
The North River bridge is closed indefinitely Friday due to a fallen crane blocking the highway, according to scanner reports.
Traffic should avoid the area to allow crews to work on removing the crane.
This is a developing report.
