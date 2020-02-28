MOREHEAD CITY — Luke West, 5, proudly held a bag with the words “I’m a Big Kid Now!” as his mother registered him for kindergarten for the 2020-21 school year at Morehead City Primary School.
“I almost cried, but I didn’t,” his mother, Alisha West Girard, said as she completed the registration process in the school’s cafeteria. “He’s my first child entering kindergarten.”
It was a familiar rite of passage seen at elementary schools across the county Thursday, which was the official day to register children for kindergarten in the county school system.
For the last few years the school system has held early kindergarten enrollment on the same day to help streamline the process.
Ms. Girard said she liked the early registration.
“I’m always trying to plan ahead,” she said. “I’m trying to show him you need to do this and always be prepared.”
Luke said he was ready to start school.
“I like school and playing with Play-Doh,” he said.
MCPS Principal Jeanne Smith said early registration helps schools better prepare for a new group of kindergartners.
“It helps us plan for staffing and rooms,” Ms. Smith said.
She added that parents can register throughout the year, but the earlier the better.
Parent Melissa Dees agreed early registration was the way to go.
“I think it’s wonderful because it’s overwhelming filling out the paperwork for the little ones all at once on the first day,” she said. “This is so much easier and she (her daughter, Lilli Margaret Dees, 4) was ready to come. She thought she was going to get to stay today.”
For parents who choose to register later in the year, they need to keep in mind they will need to bring certain paperwork in order to register. Plus, their child must have proof of the required vaccinations.
School nurse Susan Wainwright said a new vaccination requirement this year is four doses of pneumococcal conjugate.
“All vaccination requirements are the same as last year with the exception of the pneumococcal vaccination,” Ms. Wainwright said.
All children 5 years of age on or before Monday, Aug. 31 are eligible to enroll in public school kindergarten.
Parents who still want to register kindergarten children for the 2020-21 school year should bring the following:
- A certified birth certificate (mother’s copy will not be accepted).
- A driver’s license or photo ID.
- Proof of residence (cable, electric or water bill).
- The child’s immunization records from a doctor’s office. (Required vaccines include five doses for diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis; four doses for polio; two doses for measles; two doses for mumps; one dose for rubella; four doses for Haemophilus Influenzae type B; three doses for Hepatitis B; two doses for chickenpox; and four doses for pneumococcal conjugate).
For more information, visit the school system’s website, carteretcountyschools.org.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.