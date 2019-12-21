BEAUFORT — With arms filled with wrapped gifts and food boxes, members of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church were rushing Friday to load vehicles for delivery to children and families in time for Christmas.
A similar scene was playing out at First United Methodist Church in Morehead City, where volunteers were sorting gifts and food that filled the church’s large fellowship hall.
The flurry of activity was part of Project Christmas Cheer. The nonprofit organization takes applications from families in need and then places the children’s names on angel trees at various county locations for people to “adopt” and provide Christmas gifts. Families also receive food boxes or gift cards for food.
In addition, First Presbyterian Church in Morehead City provides gifts, food and a luncheon for county seniors who apply for assistance.
Vickie Daniels, chairman of PCC, said once again county residents, churches and businesses came through to adopt the 726 “angels,” 539 adults and 133 senior citizens who applied for help.
“It just warms your heart to know that people in Carteret County take care of the people in need,” Ms. Daniels said. “Every year they come through. It’s wonderful.”
Ms. Daniels said some of those applying for assistance this year were still displaced or their homes had sustained damage from hurricanes Florence and Dorian.
“We had a couple of ladies apply who said they had just gotten back into their homes, then were displaced again by Hurricane Dorian,” Ms. Daniels said.
Not only were some of those receiving gifts still out of their houses, but some volunteering Friday were also displaced.
“I’m still out of my home from Florence,” St. Paul’s Episcopal Church member Debbie Corbet-Cooper of Smyrna said as she loaded her vehicle with packages and food to deliver. “I’ve had so many people help me, so this is a way I can do something to pay it forward. There are so many people worse off than me.”
That’s what keeps longtime PCC volunteers, like Charles and Mary Duane Hale of Morehead City, helping deliver packages each year.
“It’s a big part of our Christmas,” Ms. Hale said. “Everyone comes together to help out our community. You want everyone to have a good Christmas.”
St. Paul’s member Barb Ackermann, who coordinated PCC efforts for her church, said the congregation was able to provide 72 people with gifts and food.
Holiday spirit could also be felt Friday at First United Methodist Church, where PCC coordinator Doris Wade and her husband Earl were organizing and loading gifts for families. Members also delivered packages to homes Saturday.
Ms. Wade has helped organize the effort at her church for many years.
“Someone asked me recently why I keep doing this. It’s the stories you hear. Some of them break your heart and you know these children wouldn’t have a Christmas without this. I can’t imagine a child not getting something for Christmas.”
Ms. Wade said the church provided gifts for 123 children and 51 families.
The Sports Center in Morehead City, which hosted an angel tree, was also the scene of families picking up gifts this week. Customer Service Manager Craig Smith said thanks to The Sports Center members and the public adopting angels, the gym was able to help 223 children.
“Every angel we had here got adopted. We have some (people) coming in to get their gifts and some are being delivered,” Mr. Smith said. “There are a lot of our members who adopt angels.”
For those receiving gifts Friday, the help means their families will now have a merry Christmas.
“It helps a lot,” Antonio Reyes of Morehead City, a father of three, said as he picked up gifts and food at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church. “It’s amazing these people help families like this. It’s like making my kids’ dreams come true. It helps show my kids the spirit of Christmas is sharing and helping other people.”
Jennifer Chadwick of Beaufort, who was picking up gifts for her five children at First United Methodist Church, said the help was appreciated.
“This is a huge blessing,” she said. “Work really slows down this time of year and it’s hard. This is a huge help.”
Those wanting to make donations to PCC for next year can mail monetary gifts to Project Christmas Cheer, P.O. Box 1914, Morehead City, NC 28557.
For more information, go to projectchristmascheer.com or call the office at 252-247-7275.
