cape carteret — The town planning board Thursday night will begin its commercial site plan review for the new Island Pet Veterinary Clinic in the Carteret Crossing shopping center.
The meeting was supposed to have been Tuesday but was postponed because several members had schedule conflicts. The Thursday session will begin at 6 p.m. in town hall off Dolphin Street.
Island Pet opened in March 2018 in the west end of the strip shopping center and was an immediate success, according to owners Craig Burnell and Dr. Michelle Cox. As such, the pair began planning for a larger facility to handle the patient load.
The addition, which Mr. Burnell said last year is to be about 5,000 square feet, will be behind the shopping center.
The commercial site plan review is essentially a checklist of items to make sure plans for any commercial project comply with the town’s ordinances before construction begins.
Generally, planning board Chairman John Ritchie goes down the list and asks the other board members for comments on whether the plan complies with the requirements.
Mr. Burnell said last year he was negotiating with the owner of the shopping center, Swain and Associates, to obtain 4 to 5 acres of land.
Heather Leffingwell, the town’s administrative assistant, said Friday the current building proposal is between 4,500 and 4,600 square feet.
Last year, Mr. Burnell said that since the business opened, it has added two additional veterinarians and was averaging about 700 small animal patients each month.
When the new building is complete, Island Pet will move out of the office in the main part of the shopping center.
The other main item on the planning board agenda is a petition to rezone a parcel at 108 Manatee St. from residential to business. Manatee Street is one block west of Dolphin Street.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
