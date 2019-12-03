BEAUFORT — Several incumbents and a couple newcomers, all Republicans, filed for local seats in the 2020 elections Monday, the first day of the filing period.
Three sitting county commissioners filed for another term on the board, Jimmy Farrington of District 4, Bob Cavanaugh of District 2 and Ed Wheatly of District 5
As for the County Board Education, incumbent Chairman Travis Day of District 4 signed papers seeking reelection, along with newcomers Dennis Goodwin and Jerry Buttery, seeking districts 3 and 2, respectively.
The filing period, which covers federal, state and local races, continues through Friday, Dec. 20.
All six county candidates who filed Monday are Republicans, and County Republican Party Chairman Pat Joyce said he was pleased to have a full slate of Republicans seeking local offices, though it took some work to recruit willing candidates.
“It’s a huge sacrifice (to serve in office),” he said Monday from the County Board of Elections atrium as candidates filled out their paperwork. “…You’ve got to be dedicated and willing to work.”
Among those recruited was Mr. Buttery, a Newport resident who said he was interested in the school board because of the “quality of people already on the board” and what he felt he could get done for students.
“The thing that I’m most concerned about is financial responsibility,” he told the News-Times. Primarily, he said he wants to make sure money makes it into classrooms.
The school board’s current chairman, Mr. Day was among candidates filing Monday.
He is seeking a second stint on the panel after a first term embroiled in controversy, including a high-profile battle between the school board and students and parents over the closure of the Marine Science and Technology Early College High School in Morehead City.
The debate over the school’s closure and other decision have increased public scrutiny of the board in recent months, but Mr. Day said he was happy to discuss MaST and other topics with the voters.
“I’m ready and willing to sit down and discuss and debate any items that have come up. I make all my decisions based on lots of research,” he said. “…Even in the face of public pressure, I’ve stuck to my guns.”
As for the other incumbent school board members, neither Republican Melissa Ehlers nor Democrat Jake Godwin filed Monday.
Mr. Goodwin, a Morehead City resident seeking the District 3 seat held by Ms. Ehlers, said he hasn’t developed a campaign platform yet, but looks forward to requesting a copy of the Carteret County Schools’ budget and studying it.
As for the County Board of Commissioners, Mr. Cavanaugh, who represents parts of Morehead City, Wildwood and Broad Creek, said he hopes to have a primary challenger, along with a general election Democratic challenger for his race for a second term so he can better take the issues before voters.
“I think we have a lot to crow about,” he said of the current county board, citing top performing public schools, a low property tax rate and other achievements.
Those interested in seeking office still have time to do so. Candidates for a statewide office must register with the State Board of Elections in Raleigh, but those seeking a local seat can file paperwork at the County BOE in Beaufort.
Filing fees for the seats are 1% of the seat’s salary. For the county commission, the fee is $48, while school board candidates pay $46.
Candidates are asked to bring check to pay the fee, a photo ID and information on their campaign treasurer and account.
The following candidates had filed for office in races pertaining to Carteret County as of close of business Tuesday. The symbol (i) denotes an incumbent candidate.
U.S. Senate:
• Trevor M. Fuller, Democrat
• Steve Swenson, Democrat
• Cal Cunningham, Democrat
• Atul Goel, Democrat
• Erica D. Smith, Democrat
U.S. House of Representatives, District 3:
• Greg Murphy, Republican (i)
N.C. Governor:
• Holly Grange, Republican
N.C. Lieutenant Governor:
• Bill Toole, Democrat
• Terry Van Duyn, Democrat
• Yvonne Lewis Holley, Democrat
• Chaz Beasley, Democrat
• Mark Robinson, Republican
N.C. Attorney General:
• Jim O’Neill, Republican
N.C. Auditor:
• Anthony (Tony) Wayne Street, Republican
• Tim Hoegemeyer, Republican
N.C. Commissioner of Agriculture:
• Steve Troxler, Republican (i)
N.C Commissioner of Insurance:
• Mike Causey, Republican (i)
N.C. Commissioner of Labor:
• Jessica Holmes, Democrat
• Pearl Burris Floyd, Republican
• Josh Dobson, Republican
N.C. Secretary of State
• Elaine Marshall, Democrat (i)
• Chad Brown, Republican
• E.C. Sykes, Republican
N.C. Superintendent of Public Instruction:
• James Barrett, Democrat
N.C. Treasurer:
• Matt Leatherman, Democrat
N.C. Supreme Court Chief Justice, Seat 01:
• Cheri Beasley, Democrat (i)
• Paul Newby, Republican
N.C. Supreme Court Associate Justice, Seat 02:
• Lucy Inman, Democrat
• Phil Berger Jr., Republican
N.C. Supreme Court Associate Justice, Seat 04:
Mark Davis, Democrat (i)
Tamara Barringer, Republican
N.C. Court of Appeals Judge, Seat 04
• Tricia Shield, Democrat
• April C. Wood, Republican
N.C. Court of Appeals Judge, Seat 05:
• Lora Christine Cubbage, Democrat
• Fred Gore, Republican
N.C. Court of Appeals Judge, Seat 06:
• Gray Styers, Democrat
• Chris Dillon, Republican
N.C. Court of Appeals Judge, Seat 07:
• Reuben F. Young, Democrat (i)
• Jeff Carpenter, Republican
N.C. State Senate, District 02:
• Norman W. Sanderson, Republican (i)
N.C. District Court Judge, District 03B, Seat 01:
• Paul J. Delamar, Republican
N.C. District Court Judge, District 03B, Seat 02
• Peter Mack, Republican (i)
N.C. District Court Judge, District 03B, Seat 03:
• W. David McFadyen III, Republican (i)
N.C. District Court Judge, District 03B, Seat 04:
• L. Walter Mills, Republican (i)
N.C. District Court Judge, District 03B, Seat 05:
• Bob Cherry, Republican (i)
Carteret County Board of Commissioners, District 03:
• Bob Cavanaugh, Republican (i)
Carteret County Board of Commissioners, District 04:
Jimmy Farrington, Republican (i)
Carteret County Board of Commissioners, District 05:
Eddie Bo Wheatly, Republican (i)
Carteret County Board of Education, District 02:
• Jerry Buttery, Republican
Carteret County Board of Education, District 03:
• Dennis M. Goodwin, Republican
Carteret County Board of Education, District 04:
• Travis Day, Republican (i)
Contact Jackie Starkey at 252-726-7081, ext. 225; email jackie@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @jackieccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.