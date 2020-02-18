MOREHEAD CITY — The county transportation committee will meet at 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Crystal Coast Civic Center on Arendell Street to discuss ongoing and future transportation projects throughout Carteret County.
The committee, comprised of representatives from around the county to advise officials on transportation issues, is in the midst of selecting which projects it would like to submit for consideration in the 2020-23 State Transportation Improvement Program. The window to submit projects to state for scoring closes at the beginning of May, so the committee must come to a consensus on its top projects before then.
According to the upcoming meeting agenda, B.J. Eversole with the Eastern Carolina Council will be present to review potential projects with the committee. The ECC is a multi-county planning agency that acts as a liaison between the counties it represents and the N.C. Department of Transportation, among other responsibilities.
Carteret County competes with Craven, Jones, Onslow and Pamlico counties for a limited number of submissions to the STIP, so the prioritization process is an important step in getting transportation projects funded and scheduled. After projects are submitted, the state scores them using a data-driven process and the highest scoring projects receive funding.
The committee will also hear from NCDOT representative Diane Hampton about ongoing project updates during its meeting Wednesday. Some projects have been held up due to an ongoing NCDOT budget shortfall.
County transportation committee meetings are open to the public.
