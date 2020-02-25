MOREHEAD CITY — Based on preliminary data scoring, there are several proposed transportation projects in Carteret County that may be competitive enough to receive funding through the State Transportation Improvement Program.
The county transportation committee met Wednesday at the Crystal Coast Civic Center to discuss those potential projects, along with other transportation matters. The county, like others throughout the state, is in the process of selecting projects to submit for consideration in the 2023-32 STIP, a 10-year plan outlining construction funding and schedules. The window to submit projects closes Friday, May 1.
After all projects are in, the N.C. Department of Transportation puts them through a data-driven scoring process known as strategic prioritization. Projects get a score based on a number of factors, such as estimated cost and traffic impacts, and the highest-scoring projects receive funding. The county has a limited number of projects it can submit for scoring, so the committee wants to ensure its choices are as competitive as possible.
To help the committee narrow its long list of proposed projects down to a few top contenders, Eastern Carolina Council Transportation Planning Director B.J. Eversole entered the projects into an online program that gives a preliminary data score, along with cost estimates and other information. He presented the preliminary scores to the committee for consideration during its meeting Wednesday.
Mr. Eversole said a series of projects to improve safety and mobility through the Highway 24 corridor in Carteret County is scoring well, so far. The proposed projects are based on a recent study, which recommended turning the four-lane, 25-plus-mile stretch into a superstreet with designated turning lanes, among other fixes.
For preliminary scoring, Mr. Eversole submitted the overall project as three separate segments, one from the Carteret/Onslow county line to about Taylor Notion Road, another from Taylor Notion Road to Nine Mile Road and the final segment from Nine Mile Road to Highway 70.
“All three of those, so far, are scoring pretty well. Remember these are only partial scores that we have, we have some preliminary scores that are still in progress,” he said.
Mr. Eversole said the Highway 24 projects are scoring particularly high in congestion reduction and safety improvement measures. Cape Carteret officials, however, have spoken out against the superstreet project through that town.
Some of the other highest-scoring projects, based on the preliminary numbers, are related to various intersection improvements. In addition, roundabouts generally score well because they are relatively cheap to construct and provide high traffic impacts.
Mr. Eversole warned that although the preliminary scores are a useful tool for helping the committee prioritize projects, the scores are not set in stone and project funding isn’t guaranteed, even for the best-scoring ones.
“Everything can change, and of course things will change with additional scores coming in,” he said.
Mr. Eversole also entered a few big-ticket projects into the scoring system to bring the committee back some preliminary cost estimates. He said a northern Carteret bypass to tie in to the future Interstate 42 would cost upwards of $447 million, while the cost of a third Bogue Banks bridge could range from about $233 million to more than $710 million.
The county has requested NCDOT carry out feasibility studies for both the bypass and the third bridge, and Mr. Eversole recommended waiting until the results of those studies before going forward with the projects. The STIP is updated every two years, and the county will have an opportunity to submit the projects during the next round of prioritization.
The transportation committee did not make any decisions this month on which projects to submit for the upcoming STIP, but it did form a subcommittee to work with Mr. Eversole on finalizing the county’s list of submissions. The full transportation committee will meet one more time in March before Mr. Eversole plans to submit the projects to NCDOT before the deadline.
