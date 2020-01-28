MOREHEAD CITY — In an effort to curb the number of county diabetes cases, the County Health Department will begin offering a diabetes prevention program in July.
The diabetes prevention program will be a series of classes over a 12-month period taught by a trained lifestyle coach.
County Health Department Director Stephanie Cannon, during the Jan. 13 Consolidated Human Services Board meeting, said diabetes prevention programs are designed to empower people with prediabetes to take charge of their health and well-being.
“These yearlong, evidence-based programs can help people who have prediabetes or who are at high risk for type 2 diabetes make realistic and achievable lifestyle changes that can cut their risk of developing type 2 diabetes by up to 58 percent,” Ms. Cannon said.
Prediabetes is a condition where people have higher than normal blood glucose levels that are not high enough to be diagnosed as diabetes.
Ms. Cannon said, nationally, an estimated 86 million American adults have prediabetes, but only about 11% of them know it.
“Without intervention, about 11% of people with prediabetes will progress to type 2 diabetes,” she said. “Early detection and treatment of prediabetes can help to slow or prevent the progression to type 2 diabetes.”
People who enroll in a diabetes prevention program will learn to incorporate healthier eating and moderate physical activity, along with problem-solving, coping and stress reduction skills, into their daily lives.
Because health officials are still in the planning stages, Ms. Cannon said they are still determining if the program will be free or low-cost.
For more information regarding the diabetes prevention program, call 252-728-8550.
