BEAUFORT — Town officials are urging residents and motorists to be aware of contractors conducting inspection work on parts of the town’s sanitation system under roadways.
“Closed circuit television inspection of parts of the Town of Beaufort’s sanitary sewer system is scheduled to begin on Monday, September 16th,” reads information provided by the town. “The work is to be performed by a contractor engaged by the Town and expected to last five days, through Friday September 20.”
The inspections are part of the town’s ongoing efforts to update underground infrastructure. Closed-circuit television inspections will allow workers to make a visual assessment of underground pipes, in turn letting town staff to assess if a pipe is on the cusp of failure or if it is already in need of replacement.
“The work first involves cleaning of the line to be inspected,” reads the press release. “Water is pumped through a hose to a special nozzle with enough pressure to whisk away debris. The debris and water are collected during the process for proper disposal. The cleaned line is then viewed using a specialized camera which makes a video recording.”
The affected pipes lie beneath Cedar, Turner, Craven and Marsh streets and along with Campen Road and Mashburn Drive. Workers will be in the middle of these roads and will use signage and barriers to direct the flow of traffic.
Contact Dean-Paul Stephens at 252-726-7081, ext. 232; email Dean@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @DeanPEStephens.
