Town planners to meet
CEDAR POINT — The town planning board will meet Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. in town hall on Sherwood Avenue.
The only item on the agenda other than public comment is a proposed text amendment to the Unified Development Ordinance section that regulates approval of special-use permits.
Meetings of the planning board are open to the public.
-----
HPC to meet Tuesday
BEAUFORT — Signage and lighting will be at the top of the Historic Preservation Commission's first meeting of of the year Tuesday at the Broad Street train depot.
HPC members will discuss two properties, 519 Front St. and 319 Orange St.
The owner of 519 Front St. is seeking to make changes to the signage and siding of the property, while the proposed project at 319 Orange St. entails changes to parking, landscaping and lighting.
HPC regular sessions are open to the public.
-----
Council to meet Thursday
NEWPORT — The town council will hold its regular meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday in the town hall boardroom on Howard Boulevard. The meeting is open to the public.
