CAPE CARTERET — Town police are asking for the public’s help in locating a person or persons who shot and killed a pet cat near the intersection of Live Oak Street and Edgewater Street between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. Monday.
Police Chief Bill McKinney said Wednesday the cat named Kimchi, owned by Lisa Smith-Perri of Live Oak Street, appears to have been shot by a high-powered pellet gun of some type, although there is no ballistic evidence.
“We’re viewing this as an isolated incident,” Chief McKinney said, “and I don’t remember anything like this in Cape Carteret before.”
According to the chief, Ms. Smith-Perri said the cat, which weighed 18 pounds and was about 3.5 years old, apparently slipped out of the residence without her knowledge.
Although the use of a pellet gun might seem to indicate the perpetrator is young, Chief McKinney noted the incident occurred during school hours.
At any rate, he said it was sad someone needlessly lost a pet and urged anyone with any information to call him at 252-241-6355. Any information will be kept confidential, he said.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.