ATLANTIC BEACH — Police are investigating an unattended death that occurred Thursday at Anchorage Marina.
A call went out over the scanner around 4:43 p.m. Thursday of a report of a boating incident in the water at Anchorage Marina at 517 E. Fort Macon Road. First responders from the Atlantic Beach fire and police departments responded, according to Fire Chief Mike Simpson.
“There was a boat adrift out in the sound,” Chief Simpson said, referring to Bogue Sound. “We and the police department launched our rescue boats and came in contact with a male floating face down in the water.”
Chief Simpson described the victim as a white male in his late 30s to early 40s. As of Thursday afternoon, the victim’s identity is unknown.
First responders determined the victim was deceased when they arrived on scene.
Chief Simpson said as of Thursday the police department is investigating the incident.
“The police department is trying to locate witnesses,” the chief said.
This is a developing report.
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-726-7081 ext. 206, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.