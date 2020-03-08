Elementary
These lunches will be served this week at the county’s public elementary and middle schools:
Monday, March 9: barbecue chicken, buttermilk biscuit, toasted ham and cheese sandwich, mashed potatoes and chicken gravy, steamed cabbage, strawberries, milk.
Tuesday, March 10: chicken nachos, fiesta black beans, carrot souffle, mixed berry cup, milk.
Wednesday, March 11: hot dog and chili, French fries, baked beans, fruit cocktail, milk.
Thursday, March 12: southwestern salad, fiestada pizza, side salad, green beans, orange slices, milk.
Friday, March 13: Carolina barbecue pork, hushpuppies, grilled cheese sandwich, sweet potato fries, spinach, banana, cookie, milk.
A choice of low-fat or skim milk is available with all meals. Fruits, fruit juice, vegetables and peanut butter sandwiches are available with lunch. Meal choices are subject to change based on availability.
High school
These lunches will be served this week at the county’s public high schools:
Monday, March 9: barbecue chicken, buttermilk biscuit, mashed potatoes and chicken gravy, steamed cabbage, chilled applesauce, milk.
Tuesday, March 10: chicken nachos, fiesta black beans, carrot souffle, mixed berry cup, milk.
Wednesday, March 11: hot dog and chili, coleslaw, French fries, baked beans, fruit cocktail, milk.
Thursday, March 12: southwestern salad, side salad, green beans, orange slices, milk.
Friday, March 13: Carolina barbecue pork, hushpuppies, sweet potato fries, spinach, blushing pears, cookie, milk.
Choice of skim and low-fat milk is available at breakfast and lunch.
Fruits, vegetables, pizza, hamburgers or cheeseburgers, chicken nuggets or chick fillet sandwiches, French fries and whole wheat rolls are also available at lunch. Meal choices are subject to change based on availability.
Breakfast
These breakfasts will be served this week at the county’s public schools:
Monday, March 9: confetti pancake bites, orange juice, strawberries, milk.
Tuesday, March 10: cereal variety, giant chocolate goldfish, orange pineapple juice, strawberry applesauce, milk.
Wednesday, March 11: chocolate chip muffin, mixed fruit juice, chilled applesauce, milk.
Thursday, March 12: breakfast on a stick, grape juice, banana, milk.
Friday, March 13: cereal variety, graham crackers, apple juice, fresh tangerine, milk.
