Duke Energy suspends disconnenctions
Duke Energy officials announced Friday the electric provider is suspending disconnection for nonpayment effective immediately.
“As a part of your community and a provider of essential services, we are here to support you during this uncertain time,” the company said in a statement.
The decision also applies to Piedmont Natural Gas customers and is in effect for all home and business accounts in North Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Kentucky, Oho, South Carolina and Tennessee.
Murphy introduces bill to address office space
U.S. Rep. Greg Murphy, R-N.C., has introduced a bill to allow federal agencies to lease or sell unused office space.
Rep. Murphy introduced H.R. 6128, the Eliminate Agency Excess Space Act, Monday. According to a release, the congressman’s office said passage would save the federal government $15 billion in spending over five years.
According to a 2017 Congressional Research Service report, 3,120 federal buildings were vacant and 7,859 were partially empty or underutilized, Rep. Murphy’s office cited in the release.
The bill would change federal code that restricts how agencies can sell or lease such spaces and return the revenue to the general fund of the U.S. Treasury to reduce the national deficit.
“A lot of us came to Congress looking to tackle America’s $23 trillion debt crisis, and this piece of legislation would help do just that. By simply allowing federal agencies to more efficiently put unneeded office space on the market, we can save the taxpayer a whopping $15 billion over five years,” Rep. Murphy said.
The bill has 21 original cosponsors, and according to the release, a number of organizations have supported the effort, including the Council for Citizens Against Government Waste, Heritage Action for America, National Taxpayers Union, Americans for Tax Reform, Freedom Works and the Club for Growth.
“There is nothing more sensible than getting rid of excess property, which is why the Eliminate Agency Excess Space Act should be supported by every member of Congress. The legislation will give the tools needed to identify and eliminate unneeded real estate and save taxpayers $15 billion over five years,” said Tom Schatz, president of Council for Citizens Against Government Waste.
No damages, injuries in fire
The N.C. Forest Service and the Western Carteret Fire Department responded March 7 morning amid windy conditions to a fire near the Bogue Sound RV Park and behind Bojangles off Highway 24 in Cape Carteret.
Carteret County Forest Ranger Brent Toler said the fire, which was called in a little before 10 a.m., burned about 0.4 acres.
Some homes were potentially in danger, he said, but none were damaged and there were no injuries.
Scholarship:
The N.C. Federation of Republican Women is offering a $1,000 merit-based scholarship to a student planning to attend an accredited N.C. college, vocational or technical institution.
Recipients must be a N.C. high school senior who is a dependent child of an N.C. service member wounded or killed while serving from Sept. 11, 2001, until the present. Information and 2020 applications may be obtained by emailing ncfrwcaringforamerica@gmail.com. The deadline is April 15.
Crews start Bridges Street resurfacing
The city asks residents and visitors to not park on Bridges Street between about 4th and 14th streets from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily while crews work on a resurfacing project in the area.
The project is expected to take about two weeks to complete. Call 252-726-6848 for additional information.
Town to talk financing
Beaufort commissioners will hold a special meeting at 4 p.m. Monday in the train depot to discuss up to $4 million in financing for infrastructure.
According to a Thursday notice, the board will discuss the financing to “rehabilitate, resurface and construct a total of approximately six lane miles of streets, including rehabilitation of one block of stormwater, water and sewer lines; the sidewalk, and to award bids and adopt related resolutions.”
The board will convene at the train depot on the corner of Broad and Pollock street, and the meeting will be livestreamed, according to a Friday release.
Meetings of the Beaufort Board of Commissioners are open to the public.
Band trip put on hold
Due to the closure of all Universal Studios theme parks until the end of March, the East Carteret High School marching band announced on its Facebook page Friday morning that its trip set for Monday, March 23 to Disney in Orlando, Fla., has been put on hold.
“This leaves many questions and will be a complicated process in reaching a solution that will involve, not only Disney, but our travel agency, Carteret County Schools, etc.,” the Facebook post said.
Organizers asked that students and parents be patient as they work on a solution. “We will keep everyone informed as information is provided to us.”
Carteret County Schools Communications noted that the trip has been put on hold.
Prosser gets Morehead-Cain Scholarship
West Carteret High School senior Sarah Grace Prosser has been awarded the Morehead-Cain Scholarship to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill for the class of 2024.
A captain for East Carolina Aquatics and WCHS, Sarah is a state champion swimmer. She is also president of the senior class.
Ms. Prosser is an active member of National Charity League and she will graduate as a top-10 student in her class.
She is the daughter of Thomas and Janet Prosser of Morehead City and will graduate from WCHS in June.
The Morehead-Cain Scholarship was the first merit scholarship program established in the United States, founded at UNC.
