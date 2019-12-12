EMERALD ISLE — A wreck on Highway 58 near the construction zone for the maintenance project on the Emerald Isle side of the high-rise bridge to the mainland caused short traffic delays this morning as police and wreckers cleared the damaged vehicles.
As of 11:15 a.m., Town Commissioner Jim Normile reported the scene was clear.
He said the only delay he experienced was a normal one – about 15 minutes – because of the construction project, which requires traffic be stopped, as one lane on the two-lane bridge is closed.
Emerald Isle Police Chief Tony Reese said in an email around noon that a vehicle rear-ended a truck.
“We couldn’t move the vehicle until the wrecker arrived,” he wrote. “No one was injured. The flow of traffic on the bridge was interrupted for about 5 minutes and that was it.”
The town initially sent out an email urging motorists to avoid the area if possible all afternoon. That turned out to be unnecessary.
“As for traffic, I just came through there and it is the same as it is any day they are working on the bridge and have one lane closed,” Chief Reese added in his email.
A contractor for the state Department of Transportation is installing higher guardrails on the bridge and is also working underneath the bridge to extend its lifespan.
Motorists can expect delays on the bridge and the approaches to it all winter until the project is complete. There are automated stop signs to let alternating traffic through on the one lane open.
