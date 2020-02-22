WCFD budget talks set
CEDAR POINT — The Western Carteret Interlocal Cooperation Agency will have a budget/personnel committee meeting Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. in the Western Carteret Fire and EMS Department off Sherwood Avenue in Cedar Point.
The meeting is open to the public.
-----
School board will meet
BEAUFORT — The County Board of Education will hold a workshop at 9 a.m. Wednesday to discuss its 2020-21 capital budget request. The board will hold a second workshop at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 5 to discuss its operating budget request.
Both workshops will be held in the school system’s central office on Safrit Drive in Beaufort.
-----
BOE to meet Tuesday
BEAUFORT — The County Board of Elections will meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday for its regular absentee meeting for the 2020 primary.
Following that meeting, the board will hold a special meeting to discuss the fiscal 2020-21 budget.
The panel meets at its office next to the public library on Live Oak Street in Beaufort. Both meetings are open to the public.
-----
Beaufort work session set
DATELINe — Town commissioners will talk odor control at Monday’s 4 p.m. work session at the town hall conference room.
Recently town staff was approached by Karl Blackley of Preston Development about odor control equipment at the town’s sewer control plant.
“Preston Development is offering to pay the cost (approximately $250,000) of the equipment and installation,” reads information from staff.
If town officials accept the request, they must cover maintenance and upkeep, which includes replacing filters every decade. Filter replacement, according to staff, costs $25,000.
Mr. Blackley will give more information about the odor control system at the work session. Members of the public are welcome to attend.
