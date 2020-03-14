PINE KNOLL SHORES — The board of commissioners may yet approve mechanical encroachment in residential side setbacks, despite opposition from the planning board.
Commissioners met Wednesday for their regular meeting, with Clark Edwards and Bill Knecht absent.
During the meeting, the board held a public hearing for a proposed amendment to the town’s setback ordinance, which the planning board had recommended Jan. 27. After the hearing, the board of commissioners unanimously approved an amended version of the planning board’s recommendation, which would allow HVAC and generators to encroach up to 48 inches into residential setbacks.
The setback issue has been debated by the boards since October 2019. The planning board, which formed a subcommittee to look at the issue, recommended maintaining the existing encroachment prohibitions, which don’t allow mechanical encroachment into side setbacks.
Other ordinance changes in the proposed amendment include:
- Allowing fences in setbacks.
- Requiring patios to be ground level if they encroach in setbacks.
- Removing language requiring walkways to be built of “durable” wood and remain unpainted.
- Clarifying street setbacks apply to public and private streets.
While the board of commissioners had a quorum for the meeting, it didn’t have a supermajority, and the proposed amendment will have to come back before the board at its regular meeting Wednesday, April 8 for final action.
While nobody spoke during the hearing for the amendment, during public comment, resident Stacy Wilson said she supported the planning board’s recommendations.
Beacon’s Reach Homeowners’ Association Vice President Harold O’Briant, however, said he was opposed to them.
In other news at the meeting, several members of the Sea Turtle Protection Project spoke during public comment to request help from the board. The group wants the town to purchase a beach vehicle for the volunteer organization, which patrols the beach during sea turtle nesting season.
Project member Kim Elliot said she’s been a member of the program for several years and the organization used to have a beach vehicle but no longer.
“It’s a benefit,” she said. “It helps us transport items to the beach.”
N.C. Wildlife Resource Commission biologist Matthew Godfrey said the project is very helpful and collects data on sea turtle nests and cleans up the beach by picking up trash.
“I’m all for maximizing their effectiveness,” he said.
The board also unanimously approved an ordinance regulating swimming and beach access. The ordinance was created in response to several swimmers on Bogue Banks drowning in 2019.
Town Manager Brian Kramer said staff has examined its beach flag warning system, which uses color-coded flags to warn beachgoers of potentially dangerous conditions.
“At the June 2019 board of commissioners meeting, we were visited by the County Emergency Services director,” Mr. Kramer said, “who pointed out that Pine Knoll Shores was the only town on the island that didn’t use the U.S. Lifesaving Association beach flag warning system.”
The town uses its own system which, while very similar to the USLA system varies slightly, using a black flag rather than two red flags for the most dangerous surf conditions.
The ordinance adopted Wednesday gives the town manager authority to close the ocean to swimmers. Exceptions are provided for surfers, wind surfers and kite surfers. The police department would be charged with enforcement.
The following also occurred at Wednesday’s meeting:
- The board unanimously approved language changes to the cash management plan, increasing the fee for returned checks or auto-drafts due to insufficient funds that aren’t property tax payments from $25 to $35. Also, if a taxpayer pays a property tax bill with a check and the check is dishonored, the bad check penalty will be 10% of the check amount, with a minimum of $25 and a maximum of $1,000.
- The board unanimously changed the repair order for the public safety building for storm damage repairs from Hurricane Florence in 2018. The changes provide for painting the second floor of the building, replacing the door for the second deck fire escape and replacing floor molding.
- The board unanimously approved a town community appearance commission recommendation to designate a tree at 102 Acorn Court a heritage tree. The tree will be named “Mitzi’s Tree” for Sandra and Geoff’s pet Mitzi, who enjoyed lying under it.
- The board tabled, by general consensus, a request from the strategic planning committee to update the town’s strategic plan. The request will come back before the board at its regular meeting April 8.
- The board unanimously approved the meeting’s consent agenda.
